Govt’s Investment In Movie Industry Laudable – Enoch Atakorah

Enoch Atakorah

The Head of Zylofon Media Production, Enoch Atakorah, has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s $25 million investment in Ghana’s film industry.

Mr. Atakorah, who doubles as the CEO of Holy Fame Production, said the investment would go a long way to support industry stakeholders to revamp the industry, which is currently struggling to survive.

He was happy that the government has assured the country’s film producers of its commitment to address problems hampering the industry’s growth.

According to him, the government needed to partner the industry since it was one of the major avenues through which the country’s culture was portrayed to the outside world.

The CEO mentioned that the film industry has contributed immensely to the country’s economy through employment creation and the payment of taxes on movies.

He stressed that the investment has come at the right time to support the movie stakeholders who are currently striving hard to revamp the industry.

He, however, encouraged movie stakeholders including producers to show more creativity and innovation in their productions to make Ghanaian films not only popular within the country, but also capable of satisfying international audiences.

“We all have to come together and support this move because movies contribute to the happiness of the people as well as promoting our arts and culture,’’ he said.

Mr. Atakorah added that movie producers are capable of generating storylines that could compete on the international film market but their problems were always associated with lack of financing, which he believes the President’s investment could make a huge difference.

The Government of Ghana last Wednesday announced a $25 million package to the local film industry in a gesture that is among other things, aimed at buoying the employability level of the sector with 6,000 additional jobs expected to be generated.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, launched the $25 million Presidential Film Pitch Series, which will, amongst others, provide Ghanaian film-makers the opportunity to access markets for their films.

The Presidential Film Pitch Series is a film activation programme in Ghana aimed at creating a platform for Ghanaian filmmakers with projects within the film ecosystem to engage investors, broadcasters, distributors, sponsors, and platforms around the world for potential opportunities.

The President Film Pitch Series platform is expected to lead the production of some 200 films and generate over 40,000 jobs annually.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke