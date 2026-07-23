HCOWAA Launches China-West Africa Health Summit

Madam Sihong Jiang with other dignitaries at the launch

The Health Community of West Africa Association (HCOWAA) in partnership with Ghana Health Service (GHS) has officially launched the 3rd edition of China-West Africa Medical and Health Industry & AI Diagnosis and Project Cooperation Summit & Expo 2026.

The summit aims to advance healthcare through innovation and strategic partnerships focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), medical technology and hospital development as well as enhancing knowledge exchange between Chinese and West African healthcare stakeholders.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Director of Technical Coordination at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hafiz Adams Taher, on behalf of the Minister for Health, disclosed that the initiative aligns with the government’s vision of building a resilient, modern, and people-centred health system that delivers quality healthcare to every Ghanaian.

He stated that Ghana cannot be a spectator as healthcare continues to evolve globally, stressing that the future of medicine will increasingly be shaped by artificial intelligence, digital solution, robotic precision, and advanced diagnosis.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to transforming the health sector through strategic reforms, stronger partnerships, and sustained investment in health infrastructure, human resources, research, innovation, and digital technology.

The President of HCOWAA, Madam Sihong Jiang, disclosed that HCOWAA aims to help make Ghana the centre of healthcare transformation in West Africa.

According to Madam Sihong, Ghana has the potential to become the leading health hub in the West African region with modern hospitals and medical technology, pharmaceutical production, healthcare innovation, research, and investment.

She added that the West Africa Medical Summit and Expo is a platform to connect governments and healthcare institutions to build and share knowledge in the health sector.

“We are creating a platform to connect governments, healthcare institutions, investors, researchers, technology companies, and international partners to share knowledge and build new opportunities,” she said.

She added that the summit will help connect Chinese technology with the opportunities in Ghana and West Africa to improve investment, strengthen healthcare systems as well as support the growth of the medical industry.

The China-West Africa Medical and Health Industry & AI Diagnosis and Project Cooperation Summit & Expo 2026 is scheduled for August 19-21, 2026 at the Ghana International Mall in Accra.

By Florence Adom Asamoah