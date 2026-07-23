FIFA Women’s Football Campaign Empowers Girls In Tumu

The beneficiaries with a facilitator

The FIFA Women’s Football Campaign has successfully held a community outreach programme in Tumu, using football as a platform to educate and empower young girls.

The initiative brought together girls, community members and key stakeholders for an interactive event that combined football activities with educational sessions focused on personal development and well-being.

One of the major highlights of the programme was a session on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), where participants received guidance on making informed choices, maintaining good health and accessing reliable information and support services.

Facilitators also led discussions on gender rights and responsibilities, encouraging the girls to embrace equality, mutual respect and shared responsibility in creating safer and more inclusive communities.

The Ghana Football Association was represented by its Women’s Football Development Officer, Jennifer Amankwa Sarpong, who joined the facilitators in engaging participants throughout the programme and reinforcing the campaign’s key messages.

The outreach forms part of ongoing efforts to use football as a tool for social development while equipping young girls with essential life skills beyond the pitch.

Through initiatives like this, the Ghana Football Association continues to promote the growth of women’s football and empower girls with the confidence, knowledge and opportunities needed to achieve their full potential.

BY Wletsu Ransford