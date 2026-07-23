Police Arrest 19-Year- Old Over Asabi Robbery

The suspect

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested a 19-year-old suspected armed robber, Ahmed Mustapha, in connection with a violent robbery attack at Asabi in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

The suspect was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, July 21, 2026, after a swift response by the Asokore Mampong Night Patrol Team following a distress report.

According to the police, the patrol team, while on routine patrol at about 12:20 a.m., received information that a man had been robbed of his mobile phone and left unconscious near the Presbyterian Church at Asabi.

A statement signed by the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Superintendent Godwin Ahianyo, said the officers rushed to the scene where they spotted the suspect. On seeing the police, he fled and hid in an uncompleted building but was chased, arrested and taken into custody.

Police said a search conducted on the suspect led to the retrieval of the complainant’s stolen mobile phone and a machete believed to have been used in the attack. The items have since been retained as exhibits.

The victim sustained deep machete wounds to the forehead, neck and left hand and was rushed to the KNUST Hospital for emergency treatment.

Police officers later visited the victim at about 5:30 a.m., by which time he had regained consciousness. He was said to be in a stable condition and remains on admission receiving treatment under medical observation.

The suspect is currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while the Police Command has assured the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property as well as bringing criminals to justice.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi