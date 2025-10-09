Health Minister Bemoans Cervical Cancer Mortality Rate

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has expressed deep concern about the high mortality rate associated with cervical cancer.

He revealed that out of 3,000 new cases of cervical cancer recorded, 2,000 patients die from the disease, which represents a staggering 66% mortality rate.

“Every year, we record three thousand new cases. And out of the three thousand new cases, I saw in my speech that the mortality rate is about two thousand. The mortality rate for Cervical Cancer is very high, and therefore, we must not be divided in the fight against the HPV,” he said.

In response to this alarming situation, the Ministry of Health launched the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines in Accra on October 8, 2025. HPV is the main cause of cervical cancer, and with this vaccine, the ministry hopes to reduce the number of cases.

He assured that the vaccines are safe and effective, and asked that any conspiracy theories be ignored. He also mentioned the successes of other countries that have been using the vaccines, and added that the vaccines have been piloted since 2013.

“Any time there’s the introduction of any new vaccine, then the conspiracy theories start, and it has already started. Let me assure you that this HPV vaccine is safe, effective, and Ghana is not the first country to administer HPV vaccines. We’re joining other African countries like Rwanda, South Africa, and Botswana. This vaccine has been approved by our Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and World Health Organisation (WHO),” he explained.

Mr. Akandoh also pointed out that this was the beginning of the government’s free primary health care, and beseeched parents to allow their girls between the ages of 9-14 to get the vaccines.

“This is the beginning of free primary health care, to give preventive health care its true meaning. Today, I’m excited to tell you that HPV is preventable. Parents, caregivers, please with the greatest of respect, let’s support and bring our girls between nine and fourteen for this vaccination,” he said.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong