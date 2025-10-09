Effia MP Supports SHS Students

The MP (left) presenting the items to one of the beneficiaries. INSET: Some of the items

First-year Senior High School (SHS) students from the Effia Constituency in the Western Region have been urged to study hard and strive for moral and academic excellence.

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Director of Education, Madam Gloria Biney-Donkor made the call at a ceremony to distribute 200 metallic trunks and 200 mattresses to the first-year students.

The items, donated by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effia Constituency, Isaac Yaw Boamah-Nyarko, also included school bags, exercise books and provisions.

The Education Director admonished the students to justify the huge investments being made by the MP for their own good as well as their parents and the constituency.

Madam Biney-Donkor indicated that the initiative by the Effia MP has reinforced his commitment to education and youth development in the constituency.

She was hopeful that the intervention would reduce the financial pressure on parents as they prepare their children for the next stage of their academic journey.

“I am encouraging the students to remain disciplined, focused, and determined in their studies,” she stated.

Speaking to journalists later, the MP for Effia, Boamah-Nyarko noted that education remains his number one priority.

“So it is important that we send a signal to our children that when they work hard and pass their examination well, they will be rewarded,” he stressed.

He disclosed that students going to boarding houses were given the trunks and mattresses in addition to the bags and provisions, while the day students received school bags and provisions.

Mr. Boamah-Nyarko also indicated that he was identifying some needy parents whose children have qualified into SHS so he can extend some support to them.

“These and other initiatives are broader ways of ensuring quality of education in the constituency,” he mentioned.

The MP revealed that he also gave a significant support to an initiative by the municipal education directorate christened ‘Teachers Prize’.

He said it was aimed among others to motivate the teachers to also give their best.

The MP gave special awards, including cash prizes to students who excelled in the last Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the constituency.

