Woman, 45, Set Ablaze In Shama District

Sheila Baidoo with burns at her back

A 45-year-old woman at Assorko Essaman in the Shama District of the Western Region identified as Regina Nyame, has died under some bizarre circumstances.

The woman and her daughter, Sheila Baidoo, 21, were in their room when someone allegedly set the building ablaze, which led to the death of the woman.

Even though the perpetrator of the alleged crime has not been identified, the residents suspect a jealous boyfriend of the deceased might be behind the attack.

Sources had it that the alleged perpetrator poured petrol into the room through the window and set it ablaze.

According to the residents, the suspected boyfriend became very angry after the woman recently informed him that she could no longer marry him.

Narrating her ordeal in an interview with Takoradi-based Connect FM, Sheila Baidoo said she was in the bedroom with her mother around 10 p.m. on Tuesday when the incident happened.

She indicated that her mother was asleep while she was still on her phone browsing social media.

She said, “All of a sudden, someone poured petrol and set the room on fire. It happened so fast that I could not understand what was going on, the whole room caught fire instantly.”

She said in an attempt to save her mother, she managed to pass through the fire to call for help.

“I managed to run through the flames to call for help. People in the area rushed in and managed to quench the fire and pulled my mother out.

“She was rushed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital but passed away later due to the severity of her burns.

“The doctors were preparing to transfer her to another facility yesterday morning, but she unfortunately passed away,” she disclosed.

Sheila stated that she also suffered some burns on her back, and was receiving treatment at the same hospital.

She asserted that her stepfather had been having issues with her mother for some time.

“I did not see him setting the fire, but witnesses say the person they saw allegedly pouring the fuel matched his description,” she added.

“My mother recently told him she could not marry him, a rejection that might have triggered the act,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for the electoral area, Nana Kwesi Arko, has indicated that the police have begun investigations into the incident.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi