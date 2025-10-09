New NSA Registration Begins

Ruth Dela Seddoh

The National Service Authority (NSA) has officially opened the portal for the new registration of potential personnel for the 2025/26 service year, following a directive by President John Dramani Mahama to conduct a technical and forensic audit of the previous Central Service Management Platform (CSMP).

The registration, which spans a week -October 8 to 15, 2025- requires potential personnel to log on to www.gnsa.gov.gh for registration. The new website, established by the Authority, will be utilised for the enrollment, registration, and deployment of national service personnel starting this year.

Director-General of the National Service Authority, Ruth Dela Seddoh, announced that the new posting system has been revamped to streamline the process, enhance transparency, and simplify management.

She said service personnel will continue to follow the usual steps of PIN retrieval, card verification, posting, and allowance tracking, but through a unified and secure digital platform. Also, each user will have a personalised dashboard showcasing their posting details, institution information, duty reports, and a certificate with a QR code.

She added that verification institutions have also been integrated into the new system, enabling them to request and manage personnel more efficiently. The new workflow brings requests, approvals, attendance confirmation, and report validation online, supported by automated processes that drastically cut down delays and reduce manual work.

At the heart of this transformation lies the intelligent posting algorithm, which automatically matches personnel to institutions based on qualifications, regional preferences, and institutional needs.

“The system considers factors such as educational background, proximity, and institutional capacity, ensuring a more streamlined and effective posting process,” she added.

Addressing the issue of personnel registration in June 2025, Ms. Seddoh stated that when the system was activated, the Authority recorded just over 12,000 personnel registrants.

“Unfortunately, due to various issues concerning questionable data presented and the necessity to ensure the integrity of all provided data, I regret to inform you that all registrants who registered in June 2025 will need to re-register, as the previous registration are no longer valid.”

She promised to refund registration fees made for early registration promptly.

She added that this change is to eradicate financial infractions associated with payroll processing, saying, “We recognise that inadequate financial controls in the past have resulted in significant losses for the state. Management has taken decisive steps to introduce stringent reforms and enhance internal controls, utilising appropriate banking tools to combat these issues.”

She announced that the official start date for the service is Monday, November 3, 2025, urging potential personnel to complete their registration and fulfil all requirements.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke