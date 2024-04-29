Help Make 2024 Elections Peaceful – Akufo-Addo Tells Yagbonwura

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has called for the support of the overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area, Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, to ensure that the upcoming 2024 General Election ends peacefully and successfully.

“I ask for your support that the election we shall be having on December 7, 2024 will be a peaceful one for the people of Savannah, North and for the people of Ghana so that the Ghanaian people can choose the person they want to succeed me as the next president of Ghana and the next House of Parliament,” the President stated.

According to him, Ghana is a beacon of democracy, and urged Ghanaians to ensure that the country sustains that reputation after the 2024 General Election.

“Our country has a well-deserved reputation as the beacon of democracy and an enlightened government on the continent of Africa, so let us all work together to maintain this reputation and increase it with the upcoming elections,” the President appealed.

President Akufo-Addo, however, expressed his contentment that the Savannah Region was created during his regime, and appealed to the good people of Gonjaland to protect it.

“I am happy and I will be happy until my grave about one thing I have done as president and that is to help the creation of the Savannah Region, and I’m hoping that all of you will make sure that we safeguard this development,” he said.

He made this known when he attended the first anniversary of the overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area, Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale I in Damongo, in the Savannah Region.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the overlord of the Gonja Kingdom on his first anniversary and wished him all the best.

Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale I commended the government for providing numerous developmental projects in the Savannah Region.

“I wish to express our appreciation to government for providing critical infrastructure such as the Regional Coordinating Office, Regional Health Insurance Office, Regional Education Directorate, Regional Police Command, and Regional Health Directorate among others,” he stated.

The overlord of Gonja Traditional Area, however, appealed to government for the establishment of a university and polytechnic as well as the construction of a Regional House of Chiefs building in the Savannah Region.

Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale was enskinned last year following the death of the late overlord of the Gonja State, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, on the dawn of Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his palace in Damongo. He reigned for 12 years and died at the age of 90.

BY Eric Kombat, Damongo