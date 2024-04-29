Asantehene @ 25: Ghana Post To Unveil Special Stamp

Bice Osei-Kuffour (2nd R) with a sample of the post card

In a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ghana Post has unveiled plans for a commemorative stamp, honouring him as the 16th Asantehene.

The unveiling was announced during a press briefing on Friday, April 26, at the Ministry of Communications’ conference room in Accra.

This philatelic tribute, a masterpiece of artistry and symbolism, will make its grand debut on May 4 at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi. The historic event promises to be a highlight of the year, gathering luminaries from captains of industry, Nananom and top government officials under one roof.

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Ekuful, will deliver the keynote address, underscoring the profound cultural significance of this commemorative stamp. Her presence, alongside other esteemed guests, will undoubtedly elevate the occasion to a national spectacle.

“This stamp transcends its role as a mere postage instrument; it stands as a powerful symbol of our nation’s deep reverence and admiration for the Asante Kingdom and its esteemed leader,” remarked the Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei Kuffour during the press briefing.

The unveiling ceremony is a testament to Ghana Post’s unwavering commitment to preserving the nation’s cultural identity and promoting its rich heritage on the global stage. The commemorative stamp’s design is a masterful blend of intricate details and symbolic elements that capture the essence of Asante and Ghanaian culture, and pays homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s enduring legacy.

“Let this stamp be a testament to the indomitable spirit of our forefathers, a symbol of our resilience, and a reminder that our roots are the foundation upon which our future is built,” the Managing Director reminded Ghanaians.

“Together, we shall honour the past while embracing the future, united in our commitment to preserving our heritage,” he added.

Mr. Alexander Afful, representing the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, echoed these sentiments, emphasising the stamp’s role in reflecting Ghana’s national pride and identity. “This stamp bridges our traditional values with modern aspirations, reminding us that our rich cultural heritage is fundamental to the nation’s future,” Afful stated.

The launch of this visionary project will be a multifaceted celebration, with the Manhyia Palace unveiling serving as the centrepiece.

However, the festivities will extend beyond the borders of Ghana, as the United Kingdom is set to host its own launch in a date later to be announced, solidifying the stamp’s international reach, and cementing Ghana’s status as a custodian of cultural richness.

Complementing these grand events, an essay writing competition will be open to students aged 9 to 15, challenging young minds to reflect on Otumfuo’s enduring impact and his role as a catalyst for positive change.

This visionary commemorative stamp initiative, spearheaded by Ghana Post in collaboration with esteemed partners such as GCB Bank, Ghana Gas, and GOIL, transcends mere philatelic interests.

As the world’s gaze turns towards Ghana, this stamp will serve as a powerful reminder of the nation’s resilience, its unwavering commitment to preserving its cultural identity, and its readiness to embrace the future while honouring the lessons of the past.

