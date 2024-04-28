Annoh-Dompreh Kicks-Off Campaign To Make Bawumia President

Ahead of the upcoming December 7, 2024, the Majority Chief Whip and the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has kickstarted his campaign by engaging volunteer groups in his constituency.

The purpose of the engagement was to reassure the party faithful of hope and to urge them to put in their utmost best to make the “breaking the 8” mantra a reality and make the Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the next President of Ghana.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh in his message urged the party members to work hard to make Dr Bawumia the next President of Ghana since the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has nothing to offer Ghanaians anymore after holding all the political positions in the country.

The Majority Chief Whip, Annoh-Dompreh is optimistic that Nsawam/Adoagiri will lead the way for NPP’s victory in the next general election.

“We have started something, this Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency; we are aiming for victory and that victory nobody born by a woman can stop it. The hand of God is strongly on us,” he stated.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh told the party members that the main concern of the NPP heading into the 2024 general election is to stop the NDC flagbearer from winning the polls.

According to him, the NPP can break the 8-year electoral cycle in the 2024 general election, hence the need to bring all members on board to work together and get more votes for the NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The expectations are high and I’m determined to make history and determined to increase the vote for Dr. Bawumia and also win massively for the NPP,’’ he reiterated.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh added that the NPP government and his outfit have undertaken massive developmental projects in the constituency which are visible for everyone to see.

This, he believes, the constituents will consider and vote massively for the NPP.

Accordingly, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh has promised to make the Nsawam/Adoagyiri constituency a stronghold for the NPP in the upcoming and subsequent elections.

He was joined by the Municipal Chief Executive for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Emmanuel Owusu Arthur, and some constituency executives.

-BY Daniel Bampoe