Henry Quartey, ONMA Tackle Indiscipline

Henry Quartey

THE Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has joined forces with the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly (ONMA) to tackle various forms of indiscipline including littering, encroachment of unauthorised places, etc within the municipality.

On Tuesday morning, a joint team from the two agencies led by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey and the Chief Executive (MCE) of ONMA, Boye Laryea embarked on an intensive inspection of the constituency with a view of putting in place measures to ensure compliance to laid down laws and regulations.

Arrests

The team visited the Tesano Divisional Police Headquarters where three young men namely; Abubakar Abdul Salam, Kwame Asare and Frank Ofosu had been placed in custody for dumping refuse at unauthorised sites on Monday night.

The MCE for the area, Boye Laryea reported that his team had embarked on a night patrol as a measure to stop the incidence of littering in the area when they arrested the young men who had come to dump refuse at different times and at different spots in the area.

He added that a young lady was also arrested but was said to be having some mental challenges for which investigations were still ongoing.

He said the Assembly would lead the charge in the prosecution of the three suspects to serve as a deterrent to others.

Community Inspection

Prior to the visit to the Tesano Police Command, the team made intermittent stops at the Lapaz New Market, Kum Hotel Street and the Pentecost Road.

Lapaz New Market

At the Lapaz New Market, it was found out that some residents had erected stalls and other structures directly under an electric high tension pole.

According to him, notices had been served to the residents ‘severally’ to vacate the place but they had played adamant, adding that he would still ensure that final notices are served them before embarking on the demolition exercise.

On his part, the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey said the evacuation of the residents from under the electric installation was in the best interest of the people as the high tension pole posed a serious threat to their lives in event of a fire outbreak or any other disaster.

Kum Hotel Street

The team then moved to the Kum Hotel Street where the construction of a road was in progress.

The MCE for the area explained to journalists that the construction had started last year but stopped abruptly as the contractor, who was supposed to do an 18km road did only 8km and absconded.

His whereabouts, he added, are still not known.

However, he announced that a new company had been awarded the contract to continue the construction of the road which is currently in progress.

Pentecost Road

The team proceeded to the Pentecost Road where they met personnel of Queiroz Galvao, the new company contracted to finish up with the 18km road which was abandoned by the former contractor.

Christian Afrane, Head of Safety, Queiroz Galvao reported that his team was doing a total of about 30km asphalt overlay within the ONMA and Ablekuma municipalities of which 50% had already been covered.

He said with their main challenges being the structures along the road, they hoped to complete before the scheduled time.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio