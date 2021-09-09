Rolly Panda Rocks ‘Domedo Party’

Rolly Panda

Talented young performing artiste, Rolly Panda, on Monday night entertained thousands of music fans at an event dubbed, “Rolly Panda And Friends Domedo Party” held at Tanyigbe Etoe in Ho.

The event, which was organised by Wildlife Music Group, formed part of the activities put in place to celebrate Yam Festival of the people of Tanyigbe.

The event, which had Rolly Panda as the headline artiste, witnessed performances from some selected Ho-based artistes such as Chorus, Deall, Khel Achie, Rizzlah Styla, Rich Bird and a host of others.

Rolly Panda, who thrilled fans to their satisfaction, rocked the stage alongside Volta Region Artiste of the Year, Jah Phinga. Jah Phinga thrilled the crowd with his hit songs like ‘Wo Deka’, ‘Mawuko’, and ‘Evege’ among others.

The show was climaxed with Domedo party where fans and all the artistes were entertained with spicy pork and drinks.

Rolly Panda told his fans that as a son of the soil he decided to host the event to entertain music fans in and around Ho.

“Volta Region is home of lovely people. I brought this show down here to entertain my people and sensitise the people of Tanyigbe on COVID-19 safety protocols,” he said.

Rolly Panda has been the ‘COVID-19 Safety Protocols Ambassador’ since the outbreak of COVID-19 with his song ‘Aunty Coro’.

Before the event, he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Tanyigbe, Togbe Kodi Adiko VI and together partook in the “Tanyigbe Green Legacy Initiative” in line with the government’s Green Ghana Campaign.

“Special thanks go to the chiefs and people of Tanyigbe as well as Chakademous Jones, Lawyer Roberson Kpatsa and Harry Akuaku for their unflinching support,” he stated.

Rolly Panda recently released a new song titled ‘Fear Man’ which is making waves in Ghana.

Rolly Panda, known in private life as Hayford Adjololo, has been in the music industry for a couple of years now.

He is credited his hit songs such as ‘Domedo’, ‘Basabasa’, and ‘Loving U’ among others. All his songs can be streamed and downloaded on all music platforms including Bloomplay, Audiomack, Applemusic etc.