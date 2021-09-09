President Praises Dixcove Chiefs

The two chiefs, Nana Kwasi Agyemang (left) and Obrempong Hema Dekyi

President Akufo-Addo has appealed to the paramount chiefs of both Upper and Dixcove traditional areas in the Western Region to continue to remain united to help ensure accelerated development of the area.

He has, therefore, commended the oneness exhibited by the two paramount chiefs, Obrempong Hema Dekyi XIV and Nana Kwasi Agyemang IX when he visited the area last Saturday as part of his two days visit to the Western Region.

It would be recalled that there was a perception that the two paramount chiefs some time ago engaged in a brawl which resulted in the injury of the Lower Dixcove Chief and some family members of the chief of Upper Dixcove.

“I am happy that the Omanhene of Upper Dixcove, Oberempong Hima Dekyi and Omanhene of Lower Dixcove, Nana Kwasi Agyemang, are together to welcome me,” President Akufo-Addo said at a durbar to welcome him ahead of the inspection of the ongoing Landing Beach at Dixcove.

The project is part of the 11 modern landing sites being constructed along some coastal communities nationwide.

During a tour of the Western Region in 2019, the President symbolically cut the sod for the construction of eleven (11) modern landing sites along the coast.

Once completed, the facility will bring a lot of relief to the fishermen and the fisherfolk in Dixvove who constitute a greater number of the population in the area.

Bogoso Polyclinic

At Bogoso, the President inspected ongoing work on the construction of the 46-bed Bogoso Polyclinic, which is being constructed by VAMED Nederland BV.

The turnkey project started on February 4, 2020 and it’s currently 75 per cent complete.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Dixcove