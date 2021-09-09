GMB 2021: C/R Chiefs Rally Support For Kwansema

Dr. Nana Kum Krampah I. Inset: Kwansema Edith Arthur

Some Chiefs in the Central Region of Ghana have rallied support for 2021 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) contestant Kwansema Edith Arthur, stage name Kwansema, due to her thrilling performances since the launch of the show.

According to the chiefs, Kwansema has advertised the region very well which has earned their blessings and her numerous awards received on the stage.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Dr. Nana Kum Krampah I, Benkumhen of Enyan Denkyira Akyeapem Division, applauded Kwansema for the performances and urged the people of the Central Region to rally behind her by voting massively for Kwansema to win the ultimate crown.

“My daughter Kwansema always dazzles me with her captivating performances every week. She is very eloquent in her delivery and performs very well. I’m pleading with my Fante people and Ghanaians in general to rally support for her to win the ultimate prize to the Central region.”

Nana Essanoa I , Queen mother of Anomabo, the birth town of Kwansema, stated that the youth in the traditional area have been soliciting funds from corporate institutions to increase her votes and sustain her in the competition.

“The Anomabo Youth Association has initiated operation vote for Kwansema to help push her votes high to make sure that she brings the crown to the region but yet our votes are inadequate. We are pleading with Ghanaians to vote massively for Kwansema on the shortcode *713*13# and we are hopeful that this year with the help of God and support from the region our girl will be the ultimate winner,” she said.

Commenting on Sunday’s performance, Nana Kwesi Egyin II, Nyimfahen of Oguaa Traditional Area, lamented bitterly after Kwansema was denied an award on the night. According to him, after receiving a standing ovation and congratulatory comments from all three judges, Kwansema earned no award.

“Sunday, I was very disappointed when Kwansema was not given any award but was nominated in the three categories and also received good comments, and standing ovation from all three judges. We are hopeful that this Sunday she emerges as the star performer of the night and subsequently wins the crown.” Edith Kwansema Arthur, who hails from Anomabo in the Central Region, is a student at the University of Cape Coast pursuing Bachelor of Education Science, majoring in Biology.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke