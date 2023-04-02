I Slept With Two Top Ghanaian Actresses- Ex-Lesbian

Bernice Nketia

A lady who identified herself as Bernice Nketia otherwise called Bernie has alleged that she used to engage in a lesbian relationship with two top Ghanaian actresses.

According to her, she frequently had separate sexual encounters with the actresses, adding that she did that with the hope that they would push her acting career but that never happened.

Speaking in an interview On Vibes in 5 with Arnold, she said she has given up on lesbianism. She is now dedicating her life to advocating against lesbianism, urging young girls not to get themselves in the act.

She said she has stopped because she wants to have her children who will also take care of her in old age.

She however refused to mention the names of the actresses but gave descriptions.

“After SHS when I decided to move to Accra and work with my God-given talent which is acting… I met a lady who promised me that oh she has a lot of actresses who can help me although she wasn’t an actress she knows a lot of actresses who can help me build my career not knowing she was just using me here and there,” she explained how she met the actresses.

“I can’t mention the name, … yeah she was a lesbian… for them to help me so that whenever they’re going on set to shoot a movie, I will go with them….but at the end of the day I didn’t see anything,” she added.

She said one of the actresses is still active in the industry but the other is not. The two are both into TV commercials and love travelling. Also, they are both In the English-speaking genre of the film industry and one has a son.

“They are very popular actresses in Ghallywood. One is active, one is not active,” she indicated.

Bernice Nketia speaking