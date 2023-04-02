Jackie Appiah Runs From LGBTQ+ Brouhaha

Jackie Appiah

Star actress, Jackie Appiah has refused to share her opinion on the ongoing debate about criminalising activities of LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

According to her, she prefers to stay out of the conversation for now. “I beg you I’m thinking about myself”, she intoned suggesting that she does not want to offend any side of the debate.

Last week there had been a lot of talks about whether to criminalize LGBTQ+ in Ghana or not.

This was after President Akufo-Addo and

US Vice President Kamala Harris were confronted with the same issue of the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana at a joint press conference, during the US Vice’s visit to Ghana.

In an interview on Saturday night on UTV’s United Showbiz programme, a similar question was posed to Jackie Appiah about her take on the issue.

She however avoided the question, indicating that she was thinking about herself.

“Please oo, me I am thinking about myself,” she replied Mzgee, the host of the show while the other panellists burst into laughter.