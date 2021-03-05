‘Ignore Lies About COVID Vaccines’

A nurse administers the vaccine to Alhaji Ali Suraj

A former contender of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nasara Coordinator position, Alhaji Ali Suraj, has allayed the fears of Zongo residents about the COVID-19 vaccines.

He urged them not to fall prey to the misinformation being peddled about the vaccines but to patronise the vaccination exercise.

“I humbly appeal to all the Zongo communities nationwide go for the vaccines in order to help the President eradicate the virus,” he said.

The former NPP-USA Organiser gave the advice when he appeared at the Faith Evangelical Mission Hospital in Accra on Wednesday to take a jab of the vaccine alongside some assembly members in the Okaikoi South Assembly.

He urged them to avail themselves of the opportunity being offered to them now, because as he said, “bureaucracy could make it difficult taking it in future.”

“A time will come when you would be required to vaccinate when you attend the hospital, travel, seek a job or attend school. This is a global pandemic that we want to eradicate,” he indicated.

In order to ensure that proper education about the vaccines gets to the nooks and crannies of the Zongo communities, he entreated the Nasara wing of the NPP to activate its network within the 275 constituencies to help dispel the falsehood being peddled to malign government.

The presiding member for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Alfred Adjei, called on religious leaders to take active part in the vaccine sensitisation process as the “typical black man is very religious and there are times we listen to our pastors and imams more than our parents.”

By Issah Mohammed