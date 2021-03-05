Pose For Africa Promotes ‘Wear Ghana’ Campaign

Some of the participants

The organisers of the maiden edition of Pose For Africa reality modeling show have stated that the reality show is focused on showcasing Ghana’s arts and culture to the world.

They said, “The greatest attraction of a group of people is what they wear, which means we can show ourselves to the world, by what we wear.”

They stressed the need to put Ghana on the world map through fashion as part of the ‘Wear Ghana’ campaign initiated three years ago.

The reality show since its debut continues to make a mark on Ghanaian fashion with contestants showcasing their superiority in various runway tasks, project shoots, and interactive competitions, among others.

It is the first of its kind in Ghana and aimed at giving a platform for young female models to realise their dreams of becoming top models in the world.

The 13-week reality show is also designed to stir up the passion and interest of modeling in Ghana, which over the years has dwindled to negligible level.

The Executive Director of ASKOF Production, organisers of the show, Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, explained that the show since it kicked off in January had focused on telling the stories of Ghanaian fashion in the past and present by showcasing some intriguing designs.

“Fashion has been part of Ghana’s history and there is no doubt it has changed over past years. Pose For Africa wants to showcase both the modern and past image of Ghanaian fashion and also sell our rich arts and culture to the outside world,’’ she said.

She added, “The reality show seeks to promote tourism, thus showcasing various Ghanaian arts to the outside world and hopefully we can make the desired impact.’’

With five weeks to the grand finale, five ladies including Adjo, Damekour, Ameniwa, Ama, and Maame Esi have been evicted, thereby missing out on the opportunity of a modeling contract with a top foreign agency, a car, and cash prizes.

The reality show airs on TV Africa, DSTV channel 362, and GOtv 175 every Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7pm.

It is powered by ASKOF Productions and produced by Ceejay Multimedia with support from Sogakope Beach Resort, Twinsdntbeg Photography, and Freddie Studios.