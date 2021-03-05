Chief Imam Endorses ZoDF Vaccination Campaign

The Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF) has launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign to encourage Zongo dwellers to take the coronavirus vaccine.

Under the campaign, health experts will be engaging Zongo dwellers at fora and through the media to clear lingering doubts about the vaccines.

The campaign dubbed “Save a life in Zongo communities” was jointly launched by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and the Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF), Mr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, in Accra on Wednesday.

Launching the campaign, the National Chief Imam said he fully endorsed the ZoDF’s campaign since it was a mission to save lives in Zongo communities.

He said he himself had taken the vaccine, which was an indication that it was safe and efficacious for all Muslims in Ghana to also get vaccinated.

He stressed the need for people to encourage their families, neighbours and friends to embrace the plan being rolled out by the government for the vaccination.

Sheikh Sharubutu, who had been vaccinated just before the launch of the vaccination campaign, commended ZoDF for initiating the programme and urged officials the ZoDF to remain committed to the objectives of the Fund.

Mr. Arafat expressed gratitude to the National Chief Imam and stated that the mandate of the Fund includes the health and well-being of the inhabitants of Zongo.

Therefore, he said, mobilising the community to accept and participate in the vaccination was an important component of the mandate.

Mr. Arafat noted that it had become imperative to solicit the support and cooperation of the National Chief Imam due to the “adverse propaganda or conspiracy theory” being peddled about the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the ZoDF team later in the day called on the National Council of Zongo Chiefs to seek their support for the campaign.

Members of the council gave their endorsement for the campaign, and called for more collaboration with ZoDF to encourage more Zongo dwellers to get vaccinated.