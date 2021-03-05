Takoradi Missing Girls Saga: 2 Accused Persons Sentenced To Death

John Oji and Samuel Udoetuk Wills

A Sekondi High Court has sentenced the two Nigerians, Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji, who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping and subsequent murder of four girls in Takoradi, to death.

The High Court presided over by Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, a Court of Appeal Judge with additional responsibility as a High Court judge, gave the sentence after the 7-member jury found them guilty.

The two accused persons were before the Sekondi High Court on eight counts of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

They however pleaded not guilty to all the charges but after the full trial, the 7 member jury empaneled to give its verdict in the case, found them guilty of murder and unanimously pronounced the two accused persons guilty of murder.

They were given 30 days within which they can appeal the sentence.

More soon…

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi