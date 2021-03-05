Yaw Tog, Kwesi Arthur, Stormzy ‘Sore’ Remix makes Trends on Social Media

Ghanaian budding rapper, Yaw Tog, has featured Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur for a remix of his debut single “Sore” which has got social media talking.

The “Sore” remix went viral on social media after its release on Thursday 4th March 2021.

Yaw Tog released his debut single “Sore” last year, which received huge recognition from artists across the world.

The 17-years old rapper returned with the remix of the track which features UK-based artist Stormzy and award-winning rapper Kwesi Arthur.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke