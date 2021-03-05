Ghana Celebrates Egg Day

Dietician, Naana Akua Anane Adjei, addressing the media on the sidelines of the celebration

The 2021 edition of Ghana national Egg Day has been held.

On Friday, March 5, 2021, the Ghana National Egg Campaign Secretariat (GNECS), organized the celebration inside the conference room of the Ayawaso Central Municipal Education Directorate in Accra.

Over 2,000 eggs were donated by GNECS to students and teachers of two schools namely Kotobabi 3 Basic and Kotobabi 1&2 Primary Schools.

As part of the celebration, the students were educated on the benefits of egg consumption.

A dietician, Naana Akua Anane Adjei, walked the students through the various health and nutrition benefits of eggs.

According to her, eggs are one of the major sources of good protein.

She indicated that eggs have micro-nutrients, some of which are good for the eyes.

Madam Adjei observed that eggs are good for pregnant women because they aid the proper growth of babies.

The national egg campaign has been ongoing for the past five years

Coordinator of GNECS, Comfort Kyerewa Acheampong, speaking to the media on the sidelines of the celebration

The Coordinator of GNECS, Comfort Kyerewa Acheampong, lamented that there has been low level of egg consumption in Ghana over the years.

She said due to the low consumption of eggs in the country back then, the national egg campaign was introduced on March 6, 2017.

She noted that the aim of introducing the egg campaign which started in partnership with the US Department of Agriculture which came to Ghana with a project called Amplifier, was to encourage Ghanaians to eat egg.

According to her, at the time of introducing the program in 2017, research showed that on average, each Ghanaian was consuming just 12 eggs per year.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Education Director, Ayawaso Central, Augustus Owusu-Agyemfra, thanked GNECS for extending the egg campaign to the Ayawaso Central Municipality.

By Melvin Tarlue