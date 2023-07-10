I’m Not Into Galamsey– Aisha Huang Speaks

Galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang has denied all allegations of involvement in illegal mining activities during her criminal trial.

In her witness statement, Huang stated that her firm has never engaged in any mining activity and does not possess a mining license.

The state presented 11 witnesses who testified to her involvement in illegal mining in the Ashanti Region, however, Huang argues that the evidence presented by the prosecution is false.

Huang, who returned to Ghana illegally after being deported in 2018, is facing charges of engaging in illegal mining without a license.

Meanwhile, her son, Huang Lei, was convicted and sentenced to a fine of GH¢10,800 for remaining in Ghana after the expiration of his permit, possession of ammunition without lawful authority, and possession of forged official documents.

Lei was arrested in November of the previous year and initially pleaded not guilty.

However, in December 2022, Lei’s lawyer revealed plans for his client to change his plea to guilty.

Consequently, he was sentenced to a fine of GH¢10,800 and deportation.

The case of Aisha Huang continues to be closely monitored as it exposes the illegal mining activities taking place in Ghana by Chinese nationals.

The outcome of her trial will serve as a deterrent to others engaged in illegal mining activities.

By Vincent Kubi