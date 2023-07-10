Ashgold SC Suspended From Ghana Football

Kurt Okraku – GFA President

In a major blow to Ghanaian football, the 29th Ordinary Session of Congress of the Ghana Football Association has upheld the suspension of Ashgold Soccer Club.

This means that the club, based in Obuasi, cannot play part in any footballing activity in the country.

The decision was made at the Congress Session in Kumasi, where 67 members of the GFA voted in favour of the suspension, with 17 voting against it.

The GFA suspended Ashgold with immediate effect under Article 17(1) of the GFA Statutes due to their involvement with banned officials, namely Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong, over a violation of GFA and FIFA statutes.

The Frimpongs, father and son were banned by the GFA for their involvement in sports betting and alleged match manipulation.

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong was handed a 10-year ban from all football-related activities and has been fined GHS100,000 for his involvement in match manipulation. Emmanuel Frimpong, on the other hand, was handed an eight-year ban for his involvement in match manipulation.

The suspension of AshantiGold SC means that the club shall lose all membership rights and cannot play in any football competition, including but not limited to the Ashanti Regional Football Association Division Two League. In accordance with both the GFA Statutes and FIFA Statutes, the GFA, members of the GFA, clubs, players, referees, and all participants in football shall not deal and engage in any football-related activities (administrative, sporting, etc.) with the suspended AshantiGold SC and/or the banned officials.

The decision to uphold the suspension of Ashgold SC is a clear indication of the GFA’s commitment to maintaining integrity in Ghanaian football.

The GFA has made it clear that it will not tolerate any form of match-fixing or any other illegal activity that undermines the integrity of the sport. It is hoped that this decision will serve as a warning to other clubs and individuals involved in such activities and help to promote fair play and sportsmanship in Ghanaian football.

By Vincent Kubi