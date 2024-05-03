Teacher Unions Hit Jackpot

Following the most recent negotiations meeting on 17th April, 2024, between the Teacher Unions and the government, it has been revealed that the government has made a substantial offer to the teachers.

In a move that has surprised many, the government has tabled a significant increase in the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Allowance.

According to credible information from inside sources, the government has offered a 70% increment in the CPD Allowance. If accepted, Professional Teachers will see their allowance rise from the current GHS 1,200 to GHS 2,000. Similarly, non-professional teachers will experience a significant increase from GHS 800 to GHS 1,400.

This offer comes as a pleasant surprise to many teachers who have long been advocating for increased allowances to help support their professional development. The Teacher Unions have yet to inform their members about the proposal made by the government, leaving many teachers unaware of the ongoing negotiations.

It is worth noting that a large proportion of teachers are not even aware of the reasons for the previous strike.

In addition to the CPD Allowance, teachers have also requested the introduction of a Deprived Area Allowance.

However, the government has expressed its intention to hold separate discussions with Trade Unions to ensure a fair approach, considering that other sectors and services have workers in similarly deprived areas.

While the government’s offer has been seen by many as a positive step in meeting the demands of the Teacher Unions, there remains a divide on whether to accept the proposal.

The Teacher Unions insist that the government must include the new allowance on teachers’ pay slips, demonstrating their commitment to prioritizing the needs of the teachers.

It is important to consider the current economic climate and ongoing IMF program when evaluating the government’s ability to meet workers’ demands.

Despite these challenges, the government continues to make efforts to address the concerns of its employees, including teachers, while ensuring that these demands are within reasonable limits.

As negotiations continue, both the Teacher Unions and the government will need to find common ground to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

The fate of this proposed increment in the CPD Allowance and the introduction of a Deprived Area Allowance hangs in the balance, as teachers eagerly await the official response from their unions.

By Vincent Kubi