Majority Chases Speaker For Emergency Sitting

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has formally requested an urgent reconvening of the House to address significant government business, including the adoption of the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Appointments Committee and a motion on additional financing.

This was contained in a letter submitted by the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin to the Speaker.

The Majority Caucus invoked Article 112(3) of the Constitution and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, which grant at least 15 per cent of the members of the House the authority to request a recall.

In the letter, the petitioners are pushing for Parliament to be reconvened to consider a motion for an “Additional Financing Agreement between the Government of Ghana and the International Development Association (IDA) for US$150 million to support the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project.”

They also intend to deliberate on a “Request for Tax Exemption for selected beneficiaries under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) Programme.”

The Majority Caucus also emphasized that the request is made in good faith to enable the government to meet its constitutional and democratic obligations to the people of Ghana.

Parliament adjourned sine die on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to summon Parliament within seven days to respond to the Majority Caucus’ request.

Reasons

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, two months ago blocked the consideration of the nomination of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State by President Akufo-Addo over his (President) decision not to assent to the bill on human sexual rights and family values.

The Speaker’s actions follow a directive from the presidency, which issued a cease and desist letter to Parliament, restraining them from transmitting the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values for President Akufo-Addo’s assent.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reacting to it said he was awaiting the Supreme Court’s ruling before making a decision on the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ Bill passed by Parliament.

However, the Speaker speaking on the matter said his decision stems from an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by the MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, rendering Parliament unable to sanction new ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.

The Speaker also reiterated Parliament’s inability to proceed with the approval of new ministers under similar circumstances, by saying that the “ongoing scenario poses a grave threat to our legislative authority and, by extension, the democratic principles we strive to uphold”.

-BY Daniel Bampoe