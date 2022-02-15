I’m Not Leaving Parliament – Napo

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

THE MEMBER of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, has vehemently debunked media reports that he will leave the august House after his current tenure expires in 2024.

The popular lawmaker, who doubles as the Minister of Energy, instantly became a household name in Ghanaian politics after he made his maiden appearance in Parliament on January 7, 2009, following his positive works.

False Comments

However, Kwabena Nsenkyire, the Ashanti Regional First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), caused a stir few days ago, saying that Napo would not seek re-election during the 2024 parliamentary elections.

This comment, which has since gone viral on several social media platforms, has sparked hot debate among a section of the citizenry.

Napo’s Comments

But in a sharp rebuttal, the Manhyia South lawmaker has stated emphatically that he has never met nor discussed his political future with Kwabena Nsenkyire, therefore his recent comments should be treated with contempt.

In a phone interview with the DAILY GUIDE, Napo said he was utterly shocked by Nsenkyire’s comments that he (Napo) was set to exit Parliament in 2024, stressing that he has never made such a statement to Nsenkyire.

“I have never met nor discussed my political future, especially my parliamentary aspirations with Nsenkyire or anybody, so his comments should be treated with the greatest contempt that it deserves,” he declared.

Napo’s MP Journey

Napo, who is a medical doctor by profession, it would be recalled, appeared in Parliament for the first time on January 7, 2009, after winning the then Manhyia Constituency MP elections with a landslide victory.

Since then, he has been able to win three additional parliamentary elections to represent the people of Manhyia South Constituency in the august House, where he has rose to become one of the influential members.

Aside his extraordinary and unique contributions on the floor of Parliament, Napo’s tenure has also led to massive transformation in infrastructure, roads, education, health and human resource, among others, in his constituency.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi