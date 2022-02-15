COCOBOD Shows Love To Farmers

Some of the children displaying their chocolate bars

THE GHANA Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), as part of activities to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day, has presented bars of chocolate to cocoa farmers and their children in some selected cocoa growing areas in the Sunyani Municipality.

The beneficiaries, each of whom received a bar of chocolate, were from Kyeredua and Benue Nkwanta.

Distributing the chocolate to the farmers, the Regional Manager of COCOBOD, Emmanuel Anokye, said Valentine’s Day also known as Chocolate Day,is a day to show love to loved ones.

“Cocoa products are good for our health so it is the wish and expectation of the CEO of COCOBOD for farmers to enjoy products of the cocoa they grow,” he said.

A farmer at Kyeredua, Kwame Bio, was grateful to COCOBOD for the show of love.

He, however, prayed the government to continue undertaking hand pollinationand mass spraying of cocoa for increased yield.

Over 600 school children received chocolate bars.

The regional manager of the cocoa board said the government was doing everything possible to make life comfortable for cocoa farmers. He therefore urged them to support government’s efforts by embracing the mass spraying exercise while he warned them against using children under 18 years on the farms.

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Benue Nkwanta