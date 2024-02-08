I’m The Most Impactful Vice President Since Independence– Bawumia Touts Achievements

The 2024 flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has touted his achievements since he became the Vice President, partnering President Akufo-Addo-led government by saying he is the most impactful Vice President in Ghana since independence.

According to him ‘’I do not intend to compare what I have achieved as Vice President under President Akufo-Addo to that of a Vice President who could not, perhaps, make a mark. I would let you be the judge of that. But I can say that I have never been President of Ghana before’’.

The Vice President, who said this when speaking at the UPSA Auditorium, on Wednesday to outline his vision when he becomes the next President of Ghana noted that ‘’I am presenting myself to you for the first time to ask for your precious vote to serve you as your President. And in all humility, I would like you to give me the opportunity to become one of the most impactful presidents in Ghana’s history’’.

Outlining some of his achievements as a Vice President, he noted his outfit through digitalization and innovations initiatives has introduced the e-smart driver’s licence, mobile money interoperability system, paperless port system, electronic renewal of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Ghana Post GPS, e-immigration system among others under the current administration.

In his address to unveil his vision and priorities for Ghana ahead of the upcoming 2024 elections, Dr. Bawumia touted his accomplishment as Veep and what Ghanaians can expect from him if given the mandate as president of the republic.

Reflecting on his tenure as vice president, he acknowledged the challenges faced by the nation upon assuming office in 2017, stating that Ghana’s economy was in a state of decline, with pressing issues such as dumsor, healthcare, infrastructure, and youth unemployment demanding urgent attention.

Dr. Bawumia however, opined in his address that despite inheriting a difficult economic situation, he and his team embarked on a clear and decisive program to stabilize the economy, improve social services, and drive industrialization. Through strategic initiatives such as free education, enhanced social protection, and support for farmers, significant progress was made in key economic indicators, setting the stage for sustainable growth and development.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) leader further stated that he is focused on addressing the needs of marginalized communities, such as the Zongo Communities, adding that his vision for the future is grounded in a deep sense of responsibility and a desire to create a better tomorrow for all Ghanaians.

The Vice President noted that his vision for Ghana encompasses preparing the nation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, leveraging natural resources for the benefit of all, and ensuring accountability and transparency in governance.

He explained that if elected as President, Ghanaians can expect a continuation of his transformative agenda, with a renewed emphasis on sustainable development, inclusive growth, and effective governance.

-BY Daniel Bampoe