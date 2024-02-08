165 Ghanians Returned From Libya

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Ghana Embassy in Libya, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), on February 8, 2024 facilitated the repatriation of the fourth batch of 165 Ghanaians from Tripoli to Accra under the Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) program for the year 2024, the Ministry of Information announced.

This is also another batch of returnees of Ghanaian nationals who were repatriated from the city of Misrata, voluntarily to Ghana on under the same program.

This brings the total number of Ghanaian nationals who have benefitted from the VHR program, so far this year to over 800 since last year.

Priority was given to persons in detention centers, sick persons, families with children, stranded persons and destitutes who needed assistance to return to Ghana.

In view of the increasing desire expressed by many Ghanaian nationals resident in Libya to return home, Mission and IOM have commenced discussions for more Ghanaians to return home.

By Vincent Kubi