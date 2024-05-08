Ghanaian Grabbed In UK For Demanding Nude Pictures Of Girls

A 39-year-old Ghanaian, Ishmael Mohammed, has been arrested by the United Kingdom Authorities for engaging in se×ual chats with underage girls.

The suspect was grabbed for allegedly chatting with two 14-year-old girls and one 13-year-old girl, asking for their private pictures.

According to reports, the suspect, Ishmael traveled for about 5 hours to meet one of the 14-year-old girls when he was tracked and finally arrested.

He immediately broke down in tears and attempted to hit his head against a wall when he was caught by the Police.

In a viral video, when he was confronted and interrogated, Mohammed was seen breaking down in tears when evidence of his engagement with the girls, including soliciting their naked pictures was shown to him.

He emotionally cries out saying “I don’t know what to do again; please arrest me’’.

However, he admitted to engaging the girls and traveling for five hours to meet with one of them.

“Why did you arrange to meet her then? Why did you ask for pictures just in her pants? And you were going to buy her a new phone just to have better pictures?” a male interrogator is heard saying.

“So you’ve asked for indecent images of a child as well,” the female official also adds.

BY Daniel Bampoe