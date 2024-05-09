Dormaahene Showers Praises On Bawumia’s Character

In his continuing campaign tour in the Bono Region, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic and the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, has been met with great enthusiasm by the chiefs and peoplevof the region.

The highlight of his campaign tour has been the introduction of a new concept, which involves busing his entourage and campaign team from one location to another— a move that has earned him widespread praise.

Throughout this tour, Bawumia has successfully carved a niche for himself by meeting with religious leaders in each region he visits.

These meetings, characterized by seeking prayers, guidance, and advice, have added an extra spiritual touch to his campaign strategy. Additionally, the Vice President has also made a point of meeting with the Bono Regional House of Chiefs to engage in dialogue, seek advice, and deliver his campaign message.

During his meeting with the Bono Regional House of Chiefs in Sunyani, Bawumia received a warm welcome from both the chiefs and the people present. With beaming smiles and enthusiastic cheers, they expressed their appreciation for his visit. In his address, the Vice President outlined his visions and policies for the Ghanaian people should he be elected president.

He particularly highlighted his flat rate tax policy, aimed at fostering successful businesses and ensuring their growth and prosperity.

One notable response came from Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, the president of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, who commended Vice President Bawumia for his respectful and intelligent demeanor.

“Dr. Bawumia, your utterances are devoid of insults and are decent,” remarked Dormaahene, expressing his admiration for the Vice President.

He also raised the pressing need for the completion of uncompleted projects in the region and urged Bawumia to fulfill promises made to them within this year’s budget.

In response, the Vice President expressed gratitude to the Bono Regional House of Chiefs for their warm reception and support.

He sought their assistance and endorsement for the upcoming December polls, promising his unwavering commitment to the development of the country.

As Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign tour continues in the Bono Region, his innovative approach and engagement with religious leaders and regional chiefs highlight his commitment to crafting policies that will benefit the Ghanaian people. With the elections drawing closer, the support and endorsement received during this tour will undoubtedly carry significant weight in the bid for the presidency.

By Vincent Kubi