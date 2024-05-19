2 Togolese Grabbed At Jasikan Over Voter Registration Fraud

On Sunday, 19th May 2024 around 4pm two Togolese nationals were apprehended by the Police in the Buem Constituency in the Jasikan District of the Oti Region.

The suspects were allegedly brought into the country by executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to take part in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

According to reports, the suspects were part of a larger group brought in by NDC constituency executives to illegally get their names onto the register.

The Togolese were part of the first batch of several individuals, with the rest of the group fleeing upon the arrival of security personnel.

The two suspects are currently in police custody at the Jasikan Divisional Police Command aiding investigations.

The police are currently monitoring the situation closely, as it has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the voter registration process.

The current guarantor system has come under scrutiny, with accusations that NDC executives are exploiting same to register foreign nationals fraudulently.

In the immediate aftermath, the NDC Constituency Chairman and Organizer are trying to secure bail for the detained individuals.

This incident has raised questions over the effectiveness of the guarantor system and the reasons behind the NDC’s staunch support for its continued use.

The NDC leadership has consistently resisted the Electoral Commission’s efforts to eliminate the guarantor system in favor of exclusively using the GhanaCard as the primary identification for voter registration in Ghana.