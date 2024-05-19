President Akufo-Addo Is Safe- Presidency

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The Presidency has reacted to the reports that several vehicles belonging to President Akufo-Addo’s convoy were involved in a fatal accident at Bunso to Asafo Stretch on the Accra to Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.

According to the Presidency, President Akufo-Addo is safe and unharmed as he travelled to Accra via military aircraft”.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency to clarify the rumours that the President was involved in the accident.

The Presidency said the unfortunate incident occurred whilst the convoy was on its way back from Kumasi, after accompanying the President to Kumasi for a series of events this weekend.

“Tragically, one of the drivers, Mr Kwesi Atta, has lost his life. Additionally, several close protection and police officers from the President’s security detail have sustained varying degrees of injuries and received initial treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital” the statement stated.

It added that the injured persons are currently being evacuated to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for further treatment and observation, as several vehicles in the convoy had also been completely wrecked as a result of the accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured officers. Further details will be communicated as we continue to assess the situation. We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time,” the statement underscored.

BY Daniel Bampoe