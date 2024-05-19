Chopper Evacuates Wounded Presidency Security Details To Accra

A military helicopter on Sunday evening stormed the Suhum Senior Technical School, SUTESCO Park in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region to evacuate several close Protection and Police officers from the President’s security detail involved in a deadly accident at Asafo.

The security personnel who sustained varying degrees of injuries were rushed to the Suhum government hospital where they were receiving initial treatment.

This follows an accident that occurred on the Bunso to Asafo Stretch on the Accra to Kumasi Highway when the convoy of President Akufo-Addo which was at top speed was crossed by a KIA Rhino truck, resulting in a collision whilst it was on its way back from Kumasi.

As a result of that one of the drivers, Kwesi Atta, lost his life. Additionally, several close protection and police officers from the President’s security detail sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital to receive treatment.

However, an Ambulance was rushed to the hospital to evacuate the victims to the University of Ghana Medical Centre through a Chopper on standby at the SUTESCO park for further treatment due to their critical conditions.

In relation to the unfortunate incident, several vehicles in the convoy had also been completely wrecked as a result of the accident.

Meanwhile, the Presidency reacting to the reports said President Akufo-Addo is safe and unharmed as he travelled to Accra via military aircraft.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications to clarify the rumours that the President was involved in the accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured officers. Further details will be communicated as we continue to assess the situation. We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time,” the statement underscored.

– BY Daniel Bampoe