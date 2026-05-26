Black Maidens Thrash Liberia 6-0 In World Cup Qualifier 1st Leg

Black Maidens

The Black Maidens produced a sensational performance at the Accra Sports Stadium to dismantle Liberia 6-0 in the first leg of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

In a dominant display from start to finish, the Maidens combined attacking brilliance, tactical discipline, and relentless pressing to put themselves firmly in control ahead of the return leg.

The team opened the scoring in the 31st minute through Daniella Abass, who calmly finished after sustained pressure from the hosts.

After the break, the team returned with even greater intensity and doubled the advantage in the 53rd minute when Seidatu Wahab converted confidently from the penalty spot.

Just four minutes later, Linda Achiaa added the third goal with a composed finish before Jessica Appiah made it 4-0 in the 60th minute after another flowing attacking move.

Priscilla Mensah joined the scoresheet in the 73rd minute to further punish the visitors before Mavis Yeboah sealed the emphatic victory with a sixth goal in the 90th minute, capping off a memorable evening.

The Black Maidens now head into the second leg with a commanding advantage and one foot firmly in the next stage of the qualifiers.