First Lady Supports Black Maidens, Black Princesses

Naa Momo Lartey during the donation

Ghana’s First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has donated assorted items to the national women’s Under-17 and Under-20 teams as they continue preparations for major international assignments.

The donation, made on Friday, May 22, 2026, was presented on her behalf by Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, at the GFA Technical Centre.

The gesture forms part of efforts to motivate and support Ghana’s young female footballers ahead of their international engagements.

Items donated included cartons of Milo, toiletries, tissue rolls, soft drinks, and other essential supplies intended to improve the welfare of the players and technical teams while enhancing camp conditions during preparations.

The Black Maidens are currently preparing for their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers and are scheduled to face Liberia in the first-leg encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Black Princesses have already booked qualification to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after defeating Uganda in the qualifiers, extending Ghana’s impressive run to eight consecutive appearances at the tournament.

The donation is expected to further boost morale within both camps as the teams continue preparations to represent Ghana on the international stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford