‘Forever’ Remix Hits 100m YouTube Streams

Omah Lay and Gyakie

Ghanaian singer Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ remix featuring Omah Lay crossed 100 million views on YouTube as of May 24, 2026.

The video was released on March 18, 2021, and has been one of Gyakie’s biggest international breakouts. The song blends her Afrobeats style with Omah Lay’s vocals and went on to hit No. 1 on the TurnTable charts in Nigeria.

Hitting 100 million usually means the song got heavy rotation from fans, playlists, and viral clips on TikTok, Shorts, and Reels. It also puts the song in YouTube’s higher-tier recognition bracket and often boosts royalty earnings and chart eligibility.

Gyakie gained national attention with her 2020 EP ‘Seed’, led by ‘Forever’. The remix with Omah Lay hit No. 1 on the TurnTable charts and went 2x platinum, making her a household name across Africa.

Other early singles include ‘Never Like This’, ‘Sor Mi Mu’ featuring Bisa Kdei, ‘Need Me’, ‘Whine’, and ‘Love Is Pretty’. Gyakie is known for blending Afrobeats, R&B, Soul, and Highlife with soft, emotive vocals.

Gyakie calls After Midnight “my first baby”. It’s a deeply personal project that reflects her growth, her Ghanaian heritage, and her push to maintain her “human self” amid fame.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke