Female Coaches Gain Practical Experience During Black Maidens Clash

Female coaches

Participants of the ongoing all-female CAF Licence C Coaching Course were given a valuable practical learning experience on Saturday when they observed the Black Maidens’ FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The exercise formed part of the practical component of the coaching program aimed at developing more qualified female coaches in Ghana.

The 30 participants, led by Ghana Football Association women’s football development officer Jennifer Amankwa Sarpong and course instructor Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo alongside other instructors, used the match as a live case study for tactical and technical analysis.

During the game, the coaches closely assessed team organisation, player positioning, pressing patterns, attacking movements, transitions, and decision-making from both teams while taking detailed technical notes under the supervision of the instructors.

The Black Maidens’ commanding 6-0 victory over Liberia provided the participants with an ideal opportunity to analyse attacking build-up play, defensive structure, transition phases, and finishing efficiency in a competitive environment.

The all-female CAF Licence C Coaching Course forms part of the Ghana Football Association’s broader efforts to strengthen women’s football by increasing the number of trained and certified female coaches across the country.

Participants are expected to continue with both theoretical and practical sessions at the GFA Technical Centre throughout the duration of the course.

BY Wletsu Ransford