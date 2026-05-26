‘I’d Have Used Charms On Nana Aba, Not Esther’

Esther Smith and ex-husband

Rev. Bonsu, ex-husband of gospel music star Esther Smith, has strongly denied allegations of using charms or spells to marry the artiste in the early 2000s.

In an interview on Power FM, the man of God vehemently stated that if he had charms he would have used it on ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, not Esther Smith.

“If during that time l had charms to pursue women during 2003, 2004, l don’t think it will be Esther Smith. If you look at Esther during that era it won’t be Esther. Because during that time was Nana Aba Anamoah era. So if l had charms to pursue women, it will be Nana Aba not Esther, because she was a humble and upcoming artiste but Nana Aba was at her peak (sic),” he stated.

He further expressed a desire for a peaceful resolution for the sake of their children.

During the highly publicised 2008 divorce from her ex-husband, Rev. Ahenkan Bonsu, Esther Smith claimed that he used a “charm” (spell) on her.

Smith alleged that after she met the Rev. Bonsu at a performance in Akwatia and he gifted her a piece of gold, she became overly fond of him, which ultimately led to their marriage. She later claimed that this gift was a charm that made her marry him.

According to sources present at the traditional divorce proceedings, she claimed the charm eventually wore off, resulting in the breakdown of the marriage. The two families later officially returned and accepted the traditional dowry and drinks.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke