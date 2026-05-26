Chief’s Brother Killed Over Alleged Galamsey In Nzema

Herbert Kuah Dickson – MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East in the Western Region, Herbert Kuah Dickson, has denied the assertion that he failed to act on the activities of armed men at an alleged galamsey site, which has led to the death of a brother of the chief of Apansie in the municipality.

The purported armed men, according to sources, were brought to Apansie community to provide security at an alleged illegal mining site being operated by a perceived illegal mining company.

According to some of the residents, the modus operandi of the armed men was to fire indiscriminately to intimidate and deter the indigenes, who sometimes protest against their illegal activities.

The chief of the area, Nana Kojo Mensah, therefore initiated a move to invite leaders of the mining firm operating at the site to his palace to respond to concerns raised by the people about their activities.

The chief then sent a delegation including his brother, Mensah Ango, a linguist and some opinion leaders.

It was however alleged that the armed thugs protecting the mining site upon seeing the delegation, indiscriminately opened fire on them, killing Ago, 46, on the spot while the rest took cover and escaped.

After the unfortunate incident, the chief accused the MCE of failing to act despite several complaints lodged against the activities of the miners.

However, speaking to DAILY GUIDE in an interview yesterday, the MCE explained that the chief rather approached him and indicated that he did not want the company on his land anymore.

“He told me that the concession should therefore be given to a different company. However, later, the Minerals Commission confirmed that the firm operating at the site had the necessary documents to do so.

“So the chief is accusing me because his interest was not served,” the MCE asserted.

He confirmed that six suspects, including three Chinese nationals, have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

He, however, indicated that the police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who fired the gun and is currently on the run.

He assured that the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) would take the necessary measures to maintain peace, law, and order in the community.

Meanwhile, the incident has since sparked anger among the youth of the community, who have threatened to set ablaze mining equipment and properties belonging to the illegal miners in retaliation for the killing.

They asserted that the mining site at the centre of the controversy is allegedly linked to a Canadian national identified only as Simon, who is alleged to have strong connection with some officials in government.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi