President Akufo-Addo Convoy Crashes, Driver Dies

Reports reaching DGN Online indicate that a convoy of President Akufo-Addo has been involved in a tragic accident at Enyirisi near Anyinam on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region.

According to reports, the convoy which was on top speed was crossed by a KIA Rhino truck, resulting in a collision that claimed the life of one individual believed to be the one of the drivers in the convoy and left others seriously injured.

The accident happened around 4pm on Sunday, 19th May 2024.

As a result of the crash, one of the drivers named Kwasi Arthur reportedly died on the spot due to the nature of the accident.

Reports suggest President Akufo-Addo who attended the funeral of John Kumah in Kumasi was not in the convoy during the accident.

Several others who were part of the convoy also sustained degrees of injuries as some were rushed to the Enyirisi Government Hospital, Osiem and Suhum Government Hospitals respectively for medical treatments.

Meanwhile, four ambulances are currently at the Suhum Government Hospital conveying some of the injured victims to Accra for further medical treatment since they are in critical conditions at the time of filling this report.

Unconfirmed reports also indicate that some of the victims have been reported dead at the hospital while receiving treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital Emergency Center.

-BY Daniel Bampoe