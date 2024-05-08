Police Confirm Shooting Outside Drake’s Home

Toronto Police have reported that a security guard was shot overnight outside the home of Canadian rapper Drake.

The incident occurred at around 02:00 EDT (06:00 GMT) on Tuesday at the corner of the Park Lane Circle mansion, with suspects in a vehicle firing shots before fleeing the scene.

It remains unclear whether Drake was present at home during the shooting or if he was the intended target.

Inspector Paul Krawczyk of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force stated, “We are in contact with [Drake’s] team and they are cooperating,” during a press briefing on Tuesday morning.

He also mentioned that the investigation is still in its early stages and it’s too soon to determine a motive.

The victim, a security guard, is hospitalized in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the chest, according to witnesses who spoke to Canadian media.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow condemned the violence, stating, “Any shooting is not welcome in this city, and I hope the police will find the people that are violating the law and catch them.”

The incident comes amidst a heated lyrical beef between Drake and Lamar, with both artists releasing “diss tracks” over the weekend. Drake’s home in the ritzy Bridle Path neighborhood of Toronto features prominently in the cover art for Lamar’s latest song “Not Like Us,” where he accuses Drake of various transgressions.

Drake’s response, “The Heart Part 6,” denies the allegations and expresses disgust. Known as “The Embassy,” Drake’s home is known for its heightened security measures, including gates twice as high as city law permits.

As police investigate the shooting, images online show Drake’s property cordoned off with caution tape, highlighting the seriousness of the incident and the ongoing tensions between the two rap heavyweights.