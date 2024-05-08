I Can’t Relocate From Ghana– Fella Makafui

Actress Fella Makafui said she doesn’t see herself relocating to another country.

In an interview on TV3, she said she prefers to travel for vacation and come back to Ghana.

“I’m fond of Ghana. No matter where I travel, I’ll always return. There’s no need to move away. I adore Ghana; it’s prosperous,” she remarked.

Fella has been making headlines since last week following her alleged divorce from her husband Medikal.

Medikal has been vocal about their divorce but Fella has been quiet saying she would not want to talk about it.