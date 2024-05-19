Bawumia Credits Late John Kumah For Inspiring His Presidential Ambitions

In a poignant revelation, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, has disclosed that the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, played a pivotal role in influencing his decision to run for president.

Dr. Bawumia paid a heartfelt tribute to John Kumah, expressing his deep appreciation for the invaluable support and encouragement he received from the departed Minister.

Bawumia recalled how Kumah was among the first party leaders to publicly endorse his presidential aspirations, offering unwavering support and commitment from the outset.

The Vice President reminisced on their joint campaign trail across the country, where Kumah demonstrated his dedication and steadfast belief in Bawumia’s potential as a presidential candidate.

Praising Kumah’s initiatives aimed at empowering youth and fostering Ghana’s development, Dr. Bawumia lauded his legacy as a visionary leader who made significant contributions to the country’s progress. He emphasized Kumah’s commitment to national development programs, underscoring the lasting impact left by his efforts.

Reflecting on the personal loss caused by Kumah’s sudden demise in March, Dr. Bawumia expressed his grief and highlighted the profound impact of the late MP’s endorsement on his political journey. Thousands of mourners, including political dignitaries, gathered to pay their respects and offer condolences to the grieving family.

The unexpected passing of John Ampontuah Kumah on March 7, 2024, sent shockwaves throughout Ghana, leaving a void in both political and personal realms.

Survived by his wife and six children, Kumah’s legacy as a catalyst for positive change and an inspiring figure continues to be cherished by all whose lives he touched.

-BY Vincent Kubi