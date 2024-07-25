Mahama Fishing For Presidential Debate Platform

In a recent Facebook post, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the spokesperson for former president and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, revealed discussions aimed at securing a platform for the party in the upcoming presidential debates.

Mogtari shared insights from her meeting with the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Prof Amin Alhassan highlighting key points revolving around media coverage for the NDC as they gear up for the Mahama2024 campaign launch in Tamale.

The conversation delved into the potential participation of the NDC candidates in a political debate hosted by the GBC.

Additionally, the discussion explored unique broadcasting opportunities provided by the station to political parties, offering special slots to showcase their candidates and manifesto proposals to the electorate.

“As part of our conversations leading up to the launch of the Mahama2024 campaign in Tamale, I spent some time yesterday engaging the Director – General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

We discussed media coverage for the NDC, the possibility of the GBC hosting a political debate and some special slots which the station is offering to political parties to promote their candidates and manifesto proposals.”

This interaction underscores the strategic approach adopted by the NDC, led by John Dramani Mahama, in seeking prominent platforms to engage with voters and present their vision for the country ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The focus on securing a presence in political debates reflects the party’s commitment to substantive dialogue and transparent communication with the public.

As the anticipation builds towards the Mahama2024 campaign kickoff in Tamale, the NDC’s proactive efforts to secure favorable media coverage and participation in crucial national dialogues will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the discourse surrounding the upcoming elections. The engagement with the GBC signals a concerted push by the NDC to amplify its message and engage with a broader audience in the lead-up to the polls.

By Vincent Kubi