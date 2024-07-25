Speak Up For Development – NAPO Urges Traditional Rulers

In a bid to foster greater participation from traditional leaders in the country’s political landscape, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, known as Napo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate for the 2024 elections, has emphasized the critical role of chiefs in shaping the country’s future.

During a meeting with the Nungua Traditional Council in Accra, Napo underscored the significant influence wielded by traditional rulers and called on them to actively engage in national political discussions.

He stressed the importance of amplifying their voices on pertinent issues that impact the nation’s development and progress.

Recognizing the historical contributions of traditional leaders to Ghana’s struggle for independence, Napo urged the electorate in Nungua to consider supporting the NPP and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the forthcoming December elections.

He positioned traditional rulers as essential agents of development whose perspectives and insights are invaluable in driving positive change across the country.

“My campaign is different; I visit every royal house to tell them one thing. I tell them to help us, pray for us, guide us, counsel us, and give us direction. So, the Ghana that we’re developing is a Ghana that will be developed in freedom,” expressed Napo, highlighting the collaborative approach he advocates with traditional leaders to steer the nation towards prosperity.

Emphasizing the right of traditional leaders to engage in political discourse and share their opinions without external constraints, Napo challenged prevalent narratives that seek to limit their involvement in matters of governance and policy-making.

He urged traditional leaders and elders to assert their autonomy in the political sphere and contribute their unique perspectives to shape a more inclusive and representative political landscape.

Addressing concerns about partisanship, Napo clarified that his call for traditional leaders to participate in political dialogue transcends party affiliations and is rooted in empowering local communities to drive their own development agenda.

He emphasized the need for Nungua residents to actively seek their interests and advocate for the advancement of their community, recognizing the inherent potential within each locality for growth and progress.

By Vincent Kubi