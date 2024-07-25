Man Arrested For Exchanging Niece For Canadian Visa

A 30-year-old man, Nana Kofi Amofa, also known as Kofi Yesu, has been apprehended by the Central East Regional Police Intelligence Unit (PID) for allegedly attempting to sell his 6-year-old niece for GHC150,000 in exchange for a Canadian visa.

Mr Amofa was arrested on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, around 10 pm at Gomoa Buduburam, near Obolo Estate in the Central region.

Police say they had information that, the suspect had expressed his desire to sell the 6-year-old girl (name withheld) to get money to travel to Canada.

Officers from the Police Intelligence Unit posed as potential buyers and during the transaction, Amofa requested GHC150,000.

Following his arrest, Amofa admitted that the child, the daughter of his senior brother Kwadwo Brako, currently residing in Nyamebekyere, a village near Akyem Ayirebi in the Eastern Region, was the intended victim.

He had invited her to stay with him under the pretext for better educational opportunities, only to exploit her for financial gain.

The child and Amofa have been handed over to the Kasoa Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) for further investigation.