Bawumia Promises Tractors To Farmers To Boost Productivity And Reduce Food Prices

In a bid to empower farmers and enhance agricultural productivity in Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to support initiatives aimed at providing essential resources to farmers to improve yields and lower food prices across the country.

Speaking during a campaign rally in Wa East, Dr. Bawumia underscored the critical role of farming in ensuring food security and affordability for all citizens.

Recognizing the challenges faced by farmers and the importance of their contribution to the nation’s food supply chain, he reiterated his commitment to bolstering the agricultural sector through strategic interventions.

Dr. Bawumia drew attention to the significant gap in maize yields between Ghana and countries like Brazil and China, where farmers achieve substantially higher production levels per acre.

Citing the need to bridge this disparity, he outlined plans to introduce advanced farming practices modeled after successful approaches in Brazil and China to enhance Ghanaian farmers’ productivity.

Moreover, Dr. Bawumia unveiled initiatives to establish “super aggregators” that would facilitate direct purchasing of produce from farmers, ensuring fair prices and reducing post-harvest losses.

By streamlining the supply chain and improving market access for farmers, these aggregators aim to enhance the economic viability of agriculture while minimizing food wastage.

Highlighting the importance of soil fertility in enhancing agricultural output, Dr. Bawumia advocated for the adoption of lime fertilizers as a means to improve the quality of Ghanaian soils.

Leveraging the country’s abundant lime deposits, he emphasized the potential of this approach to transform farming practices and increase overall yields in a sustainable manner.

Reaffirming his commitment to supporting farmers, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the pivotal role of agriculture in driving down food prices and securing the nation’s food supply. Through the provision of tractors, access to credit facilities, and the promotion of innovative farming techniques, he aims to equip farmers with the tools and resources needed to boost productivity and unlock the full potential of Ghana’s agricultural sector.

By Vincent Kubi